DA Davidson Estimates Cadence Bank’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

CADE stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 300,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 165,509 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

