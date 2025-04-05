DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of BancFirst Q1 Earnings

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

BancFirst Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.82. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,480. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

