DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of ZION FY2025 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

