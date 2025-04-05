DA Davidson Has Pessimistic View of M&T Bank FY2025 Earnings

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $157.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.54. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.