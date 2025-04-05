DA Davidson Has Positive View of Hancock Whitney Q1 Earnings

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

