DA Davidson Issues Optimistic Forecast for Comerica Earnings

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Stephens cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

NYSE:CMA opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,085.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,150,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,492,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Comerica by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 543,400 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

