DA Davidson Lowers Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

CUBI opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at $54,872,380.86. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $921,223.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,040.75. This trade represents a 22.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318 over the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

