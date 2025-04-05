Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 48,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.