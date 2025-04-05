DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

