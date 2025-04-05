Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $440.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $444.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

