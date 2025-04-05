E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Head-To-Head Survey

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for E2open Parent and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 3 0 0 1.75 Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

E2open Parent currently has a consensus target price of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 61.50%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Scienjoy.

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and Scienjoy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $613.46 million 1.08 -$1.07 billion ($1.49) -1.30 Scienjoy $1.44 billion 0.02 -$4.34 million $0.16 5.41

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -74.63% 4.38% 2.12% Scienjoy 3.01% 4.55% 3.78%

Summary

Scienjoy beats E2open Parent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded and mission-critical platform that allows its clients to optimize their channel and supply chains. It serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, industrial and automotive, aerospace and defense, technology and transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Scienjoy

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

