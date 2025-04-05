Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,445 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 127.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EBC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.