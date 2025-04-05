Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 5.6 %

EMN opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

