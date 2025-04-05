eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Down 2.4% Following Insider Selling

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $63.61 and last traded at $64.78. Approximately 1,633,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,855,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

Specifically, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.46.

eBay Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

