EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

EHang stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. EHang has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

