Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Groupon Q1 Earnings

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Groupon in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the coupon company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Groupon Stock Down 6.4 %

GRPN stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $676.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 199,751 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.