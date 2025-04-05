Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Largo FY2025 Earnings

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Largo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

TSE:LGO opened at C$2.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.68. Largo has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.92. The firm has a market cap of C$94.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

