Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQBK. Stephens dropped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 508,509 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,634,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,824,000 after purchasing an additional 153,528 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,013,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 100,219 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

