Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Invst LLC raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC owned about 4.31% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

