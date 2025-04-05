Financial Survey: Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) and Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) and Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and Bright Minds Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allarity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 4 1 3.20

Bright Minds Biosciences has a consensus price target of $84.33, indicating a potential upside of 163.21%. Given Bright Minds Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Minds Biosciences is more favorable than Allarity Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allarity Therapeutics N/A -369.67% -100.06% Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -5.85% -5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and Bright Minds Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and Bright Minds Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.90 million N/A N/A Bright Minds Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.06 million ($0.17) -188.47

Risk & Volatility

Allarity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Minds Biosciences has a beta of -6.45, suggesting that its share price is 745% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Minds Biosciences beats Allarity Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Detsamma Investments Pty. Ltd. to develop Deflexifol for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder. The company also developing BMB-202 for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and PTSD; and BMB-201 for the treatment of anxiety. It has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

