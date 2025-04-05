Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $126.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

