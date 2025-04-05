Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

