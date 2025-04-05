Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLR

Fluor Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $31.02 on Friday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fluor by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 65,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,317,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.