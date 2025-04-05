FY2025 EPS Estimate for Commercial Metals Lowered by Analyst

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

CMC stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

