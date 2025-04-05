FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kraken Robotics Cut by Analyst

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kraken Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Desjardins set a C$3.60 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Kraken Robotics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PNG opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.15. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.60. Also, Senior Officer David Shea acquired 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,558.56. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.