FY2025 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp Reduced by DA Davidson

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for OP Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of OP Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of OPBK opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 156,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 565,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

