FY2025 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Decreased by Analyst

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Open Lending in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.57. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.23). Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

