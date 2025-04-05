FY2025 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Increased by William Blair

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.63. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

UniFirst Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $163.40 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.11.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

