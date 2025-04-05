Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

