GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 223.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 728,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GameStop by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $23.34 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $105,598.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,547.39. This trade represents a 11.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,875.81. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

