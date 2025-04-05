Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Genesco worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genesco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1,627.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $251,524.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. This represents a 69.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Price Performance

Genesco stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.