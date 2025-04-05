Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Acquires £11,650 in Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Martin J. Gilbert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £11,650 ($15,028.38).
Glencore Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 238.76 ($3.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 322.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 363.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. Glencore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 230.75 ($2.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 506.72 ($6.54).
Glencore Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.06%.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.
