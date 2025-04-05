Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Acquires £11,650 in Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Martin J. Gilbert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £11,650 ($15,028.38).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 238.76 ($3.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 322.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 363.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. Glencore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 230.75 ($2.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 506.72 ($6.54).

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.19) to GBX 440 ($5.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.90) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.06) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.19) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.43 ($6.15).

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLEN

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.