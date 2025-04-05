Hanmi Financial FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by DA Davidson

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.42 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $616.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

