HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CLSD

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

CLSD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 59,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

