HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CVE:NOU

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

Shares of CVE:NOU opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of C$1.70 and a twelve month high of C$4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

