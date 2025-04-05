HC Wainwright Estimates Kodiak Sciences Q2 Earnings

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.06.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

KOD opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,501.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

