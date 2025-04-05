HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of BioAtla Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2025

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCABFree Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioAtla in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioAtla’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioAtla’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

BioAtla Price Performance

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $0.28 on Thursday. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 7.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in BioAtla by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 318,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.