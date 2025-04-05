HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of BioAtla Q1 Earnings

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioAtla in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioAtla’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioAtla’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $0.28 on Thursday. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 7.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in BioAtla by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 318,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

