HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for ADCT Q1 Earnings

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

ADCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

ADCT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.