HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for NNE Earnings

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nano Nuclear Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nano Nuclear Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 8.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

NASDAQ NNE opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $795.22 million and a PE ratio of -52.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $933,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.