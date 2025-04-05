Head-To-Head Comparison: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Motorsport Games and iEntertainment Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 436.48%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Motorsport Games and iEntertainment Network”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $8.69 million 0.40 -$13.05 million ($0.62) -1.50 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motorsport Games.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 52.74% 215.50% 52.86% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of -2.11, suggesting that its share price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorsport Games beats iEntertainment Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

