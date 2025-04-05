Head to Head Comparison: Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) and Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF)

Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Get Raffles Medical Group alerts:

Dividends

Raffles Medical Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Sienna Senior Living pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Raffles Medical Group pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sienna Senior Living pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Raffles Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raffles Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Senior Living 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Raffles Medical Group and Sienna Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sienna Senior Living has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than Raffles Medical Group.

Profitability

This table compares Raffles Medical Group and Sienna Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raffles Medical Group N/A N/A N/A Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raffles Medical Group and Sienna Senior Living”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raffles Medical Group N/A N/A N/A $0.16 3.80 Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -18.65

Sienna Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raffles Medical Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Raffles Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, Investment Holdings, and Insurance Services segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, and dental services. In addition, the company offers emergency services, family medicine services, health screening, minor surgery, and various specialist clinic services. Further, it trades in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, and diagnostic equipment; and provides management and consultancy services. Additionally, the company engages in the operation of medical and dental clinics and other general medical services; provides medical examination and treatment services; operation of medical laboratory and imaging centre; and provision of health insurance services. Raffles Medical Group Ltd was founded in 1976 and is based in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Raffles Medical Holdings Pte Ltd.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc. in May 2015. Sienna Senior Living Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Raffles Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raffles Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.