Head to Head Contrast: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) vs. Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Afya and Wah Fu Education Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $3.30 billion 0.48 $77.38 million $1.30 13.14 Wah Fu Education Group $6.37 million 1.07 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 18.42% 19.15% 9.43% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Afya and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.0% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Afya shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Afya and Wah Fu Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 3 2 0 0 1.40 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Afya presently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Afya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Risk & Volatility

Afya has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Afya beats Wah Fu Education Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About Wah Fu Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. In addition, the company produces online training course materials. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

