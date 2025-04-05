Head to Head Contrast: Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY – Get Free Report) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tokyo Electron pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 22.63% 28.75% 20.52% Applied Materials 22.95% 39.50% 22.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tokyo Electron and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00 Applied Materials 1 5 17 0 2.70

Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $214.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.10%. Given Applied Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Applied Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion 4.53 $2.51 billion $3.75 16.18 Applied Materials $27.64 billion 3.73 $7.18 billion $7.65 16.59

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Electron. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Tokyo Electron on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

