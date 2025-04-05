Head-To-Head Review: Bellway (OTC:BLWYY) versus Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Bellway (OTC:BLWYY – Get Free Report) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bellway and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 13.04% 2.03% 1.04%

Risk & Volatility

Bellway has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 0 0 1 4.00 Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bellway and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bellway and Advanced Oxygen Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway $3.00 billion 1.25 $164.33 million N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 6.38 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Bellway has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Summary

Bellway beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

