Head to Head Survey: Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pure Energy Minerals and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -172.39% -2.63% -2.61% Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Lundin Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 15.37 -$620,000.00 ($0.02) -9.05 Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 1.69 $241.56 million ($0.26) -25.68

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pure Energy Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Pure Energy Minerals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

