Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $22,995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $4,141,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.42 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.