Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

