Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hub Group worth $295,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

