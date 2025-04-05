Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Infinera Stock Performance
Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.