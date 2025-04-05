International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Position Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in International Game Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

International Game Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

